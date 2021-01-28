DOT chief to celebrities: 'Always wear masks, set an example'

MANILA -- Department of Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat admonished celebrities to diligently follow health protocols in the wake of the controversial birthday party of events planner Tim Yap in Baguio City where guest personalities did not wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We want to restart tourism because so many people in the industry have lost their jobs because of the travel restrictions. But we have to do it safely," Puyat told ABS-CBN News Thursday, emphasizing the need to follow basic protocols amid the pandemic.

“Always wear a mask, physical distancing and washing of hands. If we don't follow these minimum health and safety guidelines, cases might increase at mawalan ulit ng trabaho, not to mention kawawa naman ang mga frontliners natin. Celebrities should always set an example."

Yap earlier explained that he and his company followed protocols prior to the Baguio bash, including undergoing COVID-19 tests which yielded negative results.

He also rationalized that this was his way of strengthening Baguio’s tourism campaign, a statement that was widely criticized in social media.

Yap’s guests included KC Concepcion, host Pinky Tobiano, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and his wife and other personalities.

Puyat did not confirm speculations that the personalities in question have reached out to her office. But she stressed the need to reinforce the campaign in consistently following wearing masks and other health guidelines.

The DOT had previously tapped showbiz groups in several tourism campaigns.

The flap surrounding the Baguio event followed the closure of a high-end restaurant in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig where host and influencer Raymond Gutierrez held his birthday party recently.

Lapses in social distancing and mask-wearing were also allegedly committed in the event. Gutierrez’s group also supposedly underwent COVID-19 tests which yielded negative results.

But in her statement supporting the closure of the establishment, Taguig City Representative Lani Cayetano negated the justification of Gutierrez’s group.

“A negative test result is not a ticket to socialize without precautions and disregard minimum health protocols. A test result detects the virus at one point in time. It only means that COVID-19 is undetected at the time and place you were swabbed,” Cayetano reiterated.

“You may be infected hours or days after taking the test – in effect becoming carriers of the virus without you even knowing. Or worse, you may already be infected but the virus is still in its incubation period (or that time between one’s exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms), which according to the World Health Organization, is from 5-6 days on the average but can be as long as 14 days. In that case, even the gold standard RT-PCR test will yield a negative result despite already being infected, and you can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms."

Cayetano also asked celebrities and influencers to set the right example and for everyone’s safety.

“People look up to you and admire you. This responsibility should not be taken lightly,” she said. “Now is the time to use your platform, do good, and perform your civic duty to society.”

