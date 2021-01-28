Did you know? Lovely Abella's wedding gown was made in just 2 days

MANILA -- Lovely Abella recently thanked Kathryn Bernardo, her friend and co-star in "Hello, Love, Goodbye," for the gown she wore to her wedding to Benj Manalo.

Here's another bit of trivia: Did you know that Abella's wedding dress was made in just two days?

In an interview with the local fashion website Preview, Abella said she had a gown made in Pangasinan that arrived two days before her big day, only to find out that it was tight and had a broken zipper.

The actress said she was thinking of buying a ready-made gown, but Bernardo suggested to have one made for her instead.

Bernardo tapped her stylist Jan Aranilla and designer Steph Tan to create a dress for Abella.

Tan said she is honored that Bernardo entrusted Abella's wedding dress to her.

"It's also heartwarming to know that Kath was giving Lovely such a meaningful and memorable gift for her big day," the designer added.

Abella's only request was for her dress to have long sleeves. Aranilla sent a peg, with Bernardo suggesting for the design to be backless "para may skin nang kaunti."

The result was a "minimalist style with a low v-neckline, sexy back detail, and bishop sleeves."

Tan said she was not worried about finishing the gown within two days, noting that she has made pieces with similar silhouettes.

"Lovely is also a very fit and sexy bride so that made my job a lot easier," she said of the actress, describing her as "pleasant, fun, and a breeze to work with."

