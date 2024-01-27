Why Ahtisa Manalo cried in MUPH Quezon sashing ceremony

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ahtisa Manalo shed tears as she was officially sashed as Miss Universe Philippines Quezon 2024 at a ceremony in Taguig City.

Her mom Elsie was also in tears as Ahtisa thanked her for all she has done for her as a child growing up in Candelaria, Quezon.

“I’m really just very thankful… my mom and my family has always been supportive of my pageant journey and one of the biggest things that brought our family together even when I was young and I joined Little Miss Enverga and in any pageant that I joined, my family member is no matter from how far they came, they will go and support me on the pageant night, and they will watch as a family. So I think that my mom is a big factor in bringing the family together and supporting my dreams in pageantry. I love you,” Manalo said.

Mom Elsie was just as emotional, saying Ahtisa was the "best thing that happened to me."

"I love my daughter so much," she add3e.

Ahtisa was radiant and happy to hear the enthusiastic reaction of the audience gathered at the venue for the sashing ceremony. She also shared that she received a message of support from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

“She said that I can do it and she was just being an ate to me like she was back in 2018 and she’s very proud and she said she cannot wait for what I have to offer.”

The Quezon beauty and her team promised to fight hard for the province and said they have already been training for one year to prep for the MUPH 2024.

"I am a hard worker, Miss Dyan and I will work 101% to get what I want and if I have a goal i really try to make it happen. I think it shows that I came from humble beginnings, my ninong and my lola put me through school and now I can live a life that I’ve always wanted for myself and my family," she said.

As an entrepreneur owning several food establishments, Ahtisa was proud to say that the venue of the sashing ceremony is one of the restaurants she owns with some partners.

“When I joined Bb. Pilipinas it was a dream of mine. It was something that I did to make a living for myself. I came from humble beginnings. But now this time I felt like after 5 years, I was able to be an entrepreneur as well. Our venue right now is one of my businesses. I think that I am over the goal of trying to make a living for myself. Now I want to make a contribution to something bigger than myself. Now I'm fighting this fight not just for me, but for my family, for my friends, for people who believe in me that i can do it, and for my organization,” she said.

Among those in her team are pageant trainer Ian Mendajar, make-up artist Albert Kurniawan, and communications coach Atty. JV Salud.