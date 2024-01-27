Courtesy: Bandai Namco

MANILA - Get ready for the next battle!

Tekken 8, the long awaited sequel to the hit fighting game series, is now on the shelves, Bandai Namco announced Friday.

Here's what you can expect, according to the website.

About the game

The game will feature 32 fighters, among them Paul Phoenix, King, Nina Willams, and Raven, who last appeared in Tekken 6.

The storyline will also feature Jun Kazama, and introduce a new Peruvian character Azucena.

The game will also introduce "Aggressive" tactic-focused gameplay, and the heat system. There will also be an "Arcade Quest Mode," where players can run it back and play in a virtual arcade, just like the old days.

"This mode serves as an introduction to the gameplay of TEKKEN 8, allowing players to acquire basic knowledge, learn practical techniques, and enjoy a unique storyline and battles different from regular matches," they said.

Characters may also be customized, a new element introduced in the sequel.

The game is available on the PS5, the PC, and the XBox Series X|S.