Red Concepcion, first Filipino Amos Hart, making a mark on Broadway

Filipino theater actor Red Concepcion moved to the Big Apple with big dreams.

On January 15, Concepcion made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart, one of the key roles in the Tony award-winning hit musical “Chicago,” which has been playing for 26 years now at the Ambassador Theater in New York City.

"Of course, there's that adrenaline of like being on stage for the first time, but it was like, I felt like my whole life had led to that moment... So all those years of being in theater in the Philippines, struggling through that, it's like, oh, wow. I guess it felt like it paid off," Concepcion said.

Concepcion spent 15 years in Philippine theater before bagging the role of Engineer in "Miss Saigon’s" UK, Ireland and US tours. The US tour brought him to Los Angeles, then he moved to New York City in July 2023.

Yet he almost passed up an open call audition for a role in "Chicago," after months of not getting any theater gigs.

"That day, parang I was a little depressed. I didn't want to go. Because I was like anxious about the move. I was like, did I make the right decision? So I was like dito na lang ako sa kama, ayoko magpunta sa audition -- But I was like, no, no, you gotta go. You gotta go. You never know. That's the job," Concepcion recalled.

After pushing himself to audition one more time, he did not hear from them for a couple of months until he got the call eventually.

"A few weeks before Christmas, they were like we want to see you for a work session. So I did it and then maybe like three days before Christmas i got a call from my agent and they were like, oh yeah, you got it. It's like, wow, Merry Christmas to us," Concepcion said.

Concepcion is the first Filipino to play the role of Amos Hart on Broadway.

"Before, being on Broadway, it felt like so far, so unattainable and now that I'm here, I'm just trying to savor every moment of it and just really enjoy myself and soaking it all in. And I hope that that translates to the audience as well," he said.

Theatergoers at the stage door burst into cheer as soon as Concepcion showed up to meet his new fans.

Despite only having 10 days of rehearsals with the cast before showtime, Concepcion understood the assignment and his Broadway debut as Amos Hart is clearly making an impact with its diverse audience.

"He’s amazing! I was teary eyed, the 'Mr. Cellophane' portion. Honestly medyo naiyak ako sa 'Mr. Cellophane' portion, it was really great," Jennifer, a spectator from Manila, said.

Just like Tony winner Lea Salonga, who broke the bamboo ceiling for being the first person of color to play traditionally non-Asian roles on Broadway, Concepcion continues to prove that talent and hard work goes a long way in live theater, regardless of the color of one’s skin.