Honkai: Star Rail will be releasing new realm called Penacony on February 6. Handout photo.

MANILA — Honkai: Star Rail will be releasing new realm called Penacony on February 6, HoyoVerse announced in a livestream, Friday night.

Penacony is the fourth realm for the game's players, called Trailblazers, after the Xianzhou Luofu, Belobog, and home base Herta Space Station.

The story revolves around the Astral Express crew arriving in Penacony for an event called the Charmony Festival. Penacony brings the Trailblazers to the Jazz age, blending futurism in its architecture at the same time.

Players will also unlock the ability to "dreamwalk," or walk on walls and ceilings.

New 5 Star characters such as Black Swan and Sparkle, and 4 Star character Misha will be introduced.

The game will also introduce optimizations such as the Fate's Atlas, a documentation that will streamline narrations of events in previous and present worlds.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently available on PC, iOS, Android, Epic Games Store, and PS5. But, as a gacha game, many of its elements require real life spending so parental guidance is advised.