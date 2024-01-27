Brownie, a dog abandoned in a parking lot in Tondo, Manila, continues to recover under the care of the rescue group Loved by the Gapz.

Brownie was found with a necrotizing wound in the private area, according to the group's social media post.

"Hindi po maganda ang mga naging resulta ni Brownie. Nang chineck po siya, mayroon pong nakitang necrotizing wound sa kanyang private part. Good news is, hindi po ito TVT o cancer."

Although Brownie tested negative for distemper virus, he tested positive for ehrlichia.

'Nag-negative naman po sya sa distemper virus pero nag positive po sya sa ehrlichia na isang uri po ng blood parasite o dengue po kung sa tao. Lumabas din po sa kanyang blood test na may kidney at liver problem po si Brownie at mababa po ang kanyang platelets," the rescue group shares.

Despite the challenges, veterinarian Dr. Judy Ann Sobrepeña said Brownie, though still requiring extensive treatment, is now more energetic and has a good appetite.

"More stable, magana kumain, maganda response niya sa medication," she said.

Honey Young, the rescue operation coordinator, said Brownie's previous owner expressed a desire to reclaim him but was advised against it due to financial constraints.

"Ang hiling niya po sana, mayroong makakuha na ipapagamot 'yung aso niya so ang ginawa niya, ilang araw dun ang aso, binabalikan niya po... Pagkadala kay Brownie doon sa clinic, pinuntahan niya po, doon siya nagpakilala sa vet," she said.

"Hindi pa po kasi sila financially capable po talaga, kasi ang aso hindi lang isang beses siya nagkakasakit... Kung ma-adopt si Brownie ng kaya siya ipagamot, kaya siya alagaan, kaya siya panindigan, ire-request po namin na puwede pa rin siya ma-visit," Young added.

The rescue group emphasized the importance of seeking help from rescue organizations rather than abandoning pets.

They also encourage fur parents to neuter or spay their pets and suggested considering adoption.

For those willing to help Brownie and other shelter dogs, the Loved by the Gapz group is open to donations through its bank accounts.

Loved by the Gapz - Animal Rescue Inc.