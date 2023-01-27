Will Michelle Dee join another pageant?

MANILA -- Michelle Dee revealed that she has many things lined up this year, prompting her fans to ask if she is planning to give pageantry another shot.

"Lots of plans for the coming year! And all I can do is hope my schedule cooperates," she said in an Instagram post.

"As they say, if it's for you then destiny will find a way," she added.

Many netizens encouraged her to join the Miss Universe Philippines pageant once more, believing that she has what it takes to win the crown.

Others noted how the new owner of the Miss Universe Organization is looking for someone like Dee.

Her post was flooded with comments such as "MUPH (Miss Universe Philippines) 2023" and "Miss Universe 2023," while others hope to see her in El Salvador for the next edition of the pageant.

Dee's other post, a throwback from her Miss Universe Philippines 2022 stint, was also flooded with comments telling her to join the national competition once again.

"Round two? I'd love to see that again," one netizen said.

"Please join again. The universe is calling you," another added.

Dee finished as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism in 2022, with Celeste Cortesi winning the top crown.

Unfortunately, Cortesi did not make it to the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe, ending the Philippines' 12-year semi-finals streak.

Prior to Miss Universe Philippines, Dee competed in the Miss World 2019 pageant, where she finished in the Top 12.

