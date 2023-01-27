Travel shorts: Luxe stays, Taiwan flights, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AGODA SURVEY SHOWS TOP REASONS FOR TRAVEL IN 2023

Agoda recently asked travelers globally to share their top travel goals for the new year in its Travel Trend survey.

Reuniting with loved ones emerged as the top reason, followed by wellness and food, arts and culture, adventure, and celebrating a milestone.

For Filipinos, it's seeking out adventures (30%) that emerged as the top reason to travel, followed by reuniting with family and friends (23%) and celebrating milestones (15%).

BANWA PRIVATE ISLAND HAS NEW MANAGER

Banwa Private Island has announced the appointment of Janet Oquendo as island manager.

She returns to Palawan from Mexico, where she was hotel manager of the luxury eco resort Cuixmala for two years.

With over 25 years of international hotel management experience, Oquendo has worked in Aman luxury resorts, hotels, and private residences across continents, in pre-opening and operational roles.

DOT ROLLS OUT CORDILLERA WORLD WAR 2 JOURNEY

The Department of Tourism – Cordillera Administrative Region recently held a test run of its World War 2 Historical Journey which retraces the crucial events of the Pacific War.

The three-day caravan started in Baguio City -- where World War 2 started in 1941 and ended in 1945 -- covering Baguio Museum, the Mirador Jesuit Villa Retreat House and Eco Park, the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral, Teachers’ Camp, The Mansion, Wright Park, and Bell House at Camp John Hay where the Welcome Dinner was held.

The journey also included Camp Maj. Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet; Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corp. in Mankayan, Benguet; Bessang Pass Natural Monument in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur; Camp Lt Geronimo Montes in Bontoc, Mountain Province; Hungduan Heritage Village, and Kiangan National Shrine in Ifugao.

According to DOT regional director Jovi Ganongan, the tour will help create awareness among municipal governments on the need to rediscover and develop their historic spots to rekindle patriotism and pride of place among locals.

EVA TO LAUNCH NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO CLARK

Handout

Eva Air will launch daily nonstop flights between Taipei and Clark starting March 30, 2023.

The addition of Clark International Airport will give Eva three gateways in the Philippines, the other two being Manila and Cebu.

By the end of March, the airline will be operating 35 flights a week to the Philippines.

HOLIDAY SUITES PORT BARTON'S LUXE STAYS

Handout

Holiday Suites Port Barton promises to give a memorable vacation to those who are planning to go to Palawan this 2023.

Aside from amenities such as fully air-conditioned rooms and a poolside bar, the resort also offers a variety of outdoor activities.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by the view of the ocean and the pool. They can also enjoy drinks by the shore, or avail of island hopping and inland package tours.

For more information, visit Holiday Suites Port Barton's website and social media pages.

HONDA'S ALL-NEW CLICK125

Handout

Honda is kicking off 2023 with the All-new Click125, which is marketed as the ultimate companion for both work and play.

Priced at P80,900, the latest iteration of the best-selling scooter runs 50.3km/L based on World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) results.

Designed for big miles, the scooter is powered by a 125cc Liquid-Cooled PGM-FI eSP engine technology with a maximum power of 11hp (8.2kW) at 8,500rpm and maximum torque 10.8Nm at 5,000rpm.

The All-new Click125 comes in five colors: Pearl Crimson Red, Pearl Sylvestris Gray, Stellar Blue Metallic, Pearl Arctic White, and Obsidian Black Metallic.

More details are available on the Honda Philippines website and social media pages.

HOTTEST PH DESTINATIONS ON AIRBNB

Handout

Airbnb has revealed the hottest destinations for Filipinos this 2023.

It listed Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, El Nido and Coron in Palawan, and Baguio.

The platform offers plenty of accommodation options in these destinations, from spacious homes with outdoor pools to properties offering views of mountains or the city.

NUSTAR'S 3D LED BILLBOARD UNVEILED

Handout

Nustar Resort and Casino has launched the Philippines' first "Jumbotron," said to be the biggest 3D LED billboard in the country today, and the only one in Visayas and Mindanao.

Promotional campaigns, both static and digital, are regularly flashed on the 3D LED billboard to include hotel and food and beverage promotions to casino jackpots, tournaments, and raffle draws.

Nustar Resort and Casino is the flagship project of Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc., a privately owned corporation of the Gokongwei Group focused primarily on gaming and integrated resort developments across the Philippines.

PACIFIC STAR'S TRAVELSAFE PLANS

Pacific Cross provides travel insurance coverage for clients who were affected by the disruptions and technical issues in air traffic control at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last New Year's Day.

Through its Travelsafe Plan, the company helps ease the burden of travel inconveniences by offering protection against flight delay, trip postponement, and trip termination, among others.

Aside from these benefits, travelers are also assured of medical coverage (including for COVID-19), as well as emergency assistance benefits such as emergency medical evacuation, repatriation, care for minor children, compassionate visit, and return of mortal remains.

Travelers can apply for individual, family, or group coverage, which are also available as peso, dollar, or euro plans. Pacific Cross is also Schengen-accredited.

TRAVEL INSURANCE FROM GCASH

Travel insurance is now offered in GCash. To avail, users can log on to the GCash app, open GInsure, and tap Travel.

The feature allows them to choose their preferred travel protection option from GCash's partner insurance providers -- Standard Insurance, offering protection as low as P103; and Malayan Insurance, offering protection as low as P950.