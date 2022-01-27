Sarah Lahbati urges women to embrace their flaws

MANILA -- Actress and celebrity mom Sarah Lahbati admitted that it took a while before she finally learned to accept her stretch marks, which she described as her biggest insecurity.

Sharing photos of her wearing a two-piece bikini on Instagram, Lahbati urged all women, and especially mothers like her, to embracing their flaws.

"I’m tired of hiding my stretch marks. I’m not perfect. No one is. What’s funny is it took me awhile to accept that. My biggest insecurity. To love me fully. To fully accept me. I’ve always been ready to give all of me for my loved ones but never poured that same cup to myself," Lahbati wrote.

Lahbati said she realized that her stretch marks are actually her best "tattoos" as a woman.

"A reminder that I am a strong and resilient woman whose been through a lot but most importantly, I’ve given birth to my two dearest sons, Zion and Kai. My angels. I am loved, understood and cherished by my husband. I couldn’t ask for anything more," she added.

Lahbati also reminded women about self-worth and self-love.

"This may sound dumb to you, but I just wanna let you know that you are enough and beautiful. I’m grateful to be alive, to be loved, messy, and to be fully myself. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Took awhile for me to get here. But here I am. Proud. Cheers to all of you, women," Lahbati said.

In the comment section of her post, Lahbati received positive reactions from her fans and fellow celebrities.

Her husband Richard Gutierrez also left the message: "Proud of you my love."

Lahbati and Gutierrez will mark their second wedding anniversary on March 14.