'Lapulapu' musical set to be staged with live audience

Arman Ferrer as Lapulapu. Photo from NCCA/File

MANILA -- "Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan," which was streamed online in October last year, is set to be staged with a live audience this 2022.

This was revealed by Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso, chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the musical is meant to be enjoyed inside the theater, citing his experience of watching the live performance alone last year.

"Ang 'Lapulapu' po ay ako pa lang ang solo na nakapanood... Kaya iyon po ay kailangang ulitin sa entablado," Lizaso said. "Iyan po ay ginawa namin online. So in other words, it defeats the idea of an audience."

"Kailangan po naming ulitin 'yan at pinagpaplanuhan na po namin. Kami po ay nagmi-meeting na mailabas 'yan sa bandang Abril with an audience," he added.

"I don't know kung kami ay papayagan na, pero pinaplano na po namin."

"Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan" features Arman Ferrer as the titular character with Andre Tiangco as Ferdinand Magellan, Natasha Cabrera as Babaylan, and Red Nuestro as Humabon.

The musical was directed by Dexter Santos, with lyrics by Nicolas Pichay Jr. and music and arrangements by Krina Cayabyab.

Meanwhile, Lizaso said they are also planning to restage "Noli Me Tangere: The Opera" at the Metropolitan Theater soon, not giving further details.

The said show was last staged at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Theater in 2019.