Catriona Gray (left) and SB19.

MANILA -- Two well-known personalities are inviting Filipinos to take part in National Arts Month this February.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and P-pop supergroup SB19 shared their respective messages during Wednesday's online press conference for the event, which will kick off on February 4 on the social media pages of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

"As your arts ambassador, I am one with the NCCA in the celebration of the National Arts Month this 2022 on the theme 'Sining ng Pag-asa,' in recognition of the arts as a source and expression of hope," Gray said in a pre-recorded message.

The former beauty queen added that the theme of this year's National Arts Month has been shown "in the creative ways we respond to the effects of the pandemic, natural calamities, and other social realities, as well as the arts' role in improving our community life as Filipinos."

Gray also showed her contribution to the annual celebration, a fashion film shot at the Metropolitan Theater. The nearly 9-minute clip has also been uploaded on her YouTube page.

"Halina't makisining," said the NCCA arts ambassador.

Members of SB19, for their part, said they are honored to have been tapped as youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors of the NCCA, and are encouraging the public to join them in supporting the commission in its efforts to promote the country's arts and culture.

"Isa po itong malaking karangalan para po sa amin," one of them said.

"Inaanyayahan po namin kayong suportahan ang National Arts Month celebration ngayong Pebrero," another member of the P-pop supergroup added.

A video of them performing "Mapa" at the National Museum, which was first released in October of last year, was also shown during the program.

For this year's National Arts Month, NCCA has prepared various activities under its seven committees: architecture and allied arts, cinema, dance, dramatic arts, literary arts, music, visual arts.

Among these are webinars on public art, videos of different dance performances, themed theater showcases, discussions on pandemic-themed literature, presentations of contemporary Filipino music, and art exhibitions.

"The National Arts Month, being the NCCA's biggest flagship program, is an essential platform to cultivate appreciation for the arts and bring out a deep sense of respect for our cultures and traditions," said NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso.

Addressing Gray and SB19, he added: "I am deeply grateful to your commitment and passion to spread our cause to the global stage. Your desire to empower the younger generation to appreciate our Filipino heritage and identity is truly commendable."

More details about the National Arts Month events will be announced on NCCA's social media pages.