Art shorts: New murals in BGC, digital short films

MANILA -- Here are some updates which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BGC'S NEW MURALS

Handout

Bonifacio Global City in Taguig has added more murals as part of its public affairs program, ArtBGC.

With the help of Bonifacio Art Foundation, BGC commissioned artists to create seven additional murals. Following the theme "Rolling Out a Better World," the artworks depict a society where everyone is interconnected through empathy and compassion.

The new murals were painted by Glendford Lumbao, Kankan Ramos, Patmai, Zoe Rosal, Deafeye Studio, Elie Quial, and Woman Create.

To date, there are a total of 36 murals, 22 art installations, and 110 street furniture in and around BGC.

More details are available on the BGC Arts Center website.

FEU PAYS TRIBUTE TO OWN THEATER

Handout

Far Eastern University (FEU) has launched a short documentary that encapsulates the story of the FEU Auditorium and how it became what it is today.

The feature, titled "BRAVO: History and Legacy of the FEU Auditorium," humanizes the theater and its rich backstory dating back to the 1940s.

The building of the auditorium started out as a promise of the university's founder, Dr. Nicanor Reyes, to renowned actress Sarah Joaquin, who performed at a local theater and later on established the FEU Drama Guild, now known as the FEU Theater Guild.

"BRAVO: History and Legacy of the FEU Auditorium" can be viewed on FEU's YouTube page for a limited time.

MANULIFE RELEASES DIGITAL SHORT FILM

Handout

Manulife Philippines recently released a digital short film titled "Firsts," which encourages Filipinos to remain hopeful despite uncertainties.

Melissa Henson, Manulife Philippines' chief marketing officer, said they hope to inspire Filipinos to "rebuild, thrive, and bounce forward" after overcoming challenges.

"Firsts" can be streamed on Manulife’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.