Sandra Lemonon: No more pageants for me

Sandra Lemonon’s pageant stints include Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and Miss Universe-Philippines 2020. Instagram: @sandralemonon

MANILA — Sandra Lemonon, who made headlines last year for her controversial statements against Miss Universe-Philippines, has decided to retire from pageantry, she said on Monday.

Lemonon made the candid revelation on Instagram, as she replied to a follower’s comment suggesting she can join Miss Earth.

“No more pageants for me love but thank you,” she wrote.

One fan of Lemonon then asked her to reconsider, commenting: “We never got to cheer for you in the big arena. Take all the time you need, but then finish what you started. Don’t let anyone dim your light and your kind spirit.”

“Love, don’t make me cry of joy,” Lemonon responded. “People like you are the reason why I love the good sides of pageantry. You are kind hearted & pure. Stay like this forever.”

While the convincing did not appear to work on Lemonon, she waxed optimistic about opening a new chapter which will still allow her to bond with her supporters.

“Maybe I shall not be in a pageant arena but I am sure I am on my own path & all the hardships/blessings that lead me to where I am today will help me be where I need to be with you by my side. I will never have a dim light in my heart, I promise,” she said.

Lemonon’s high-profile pageant stints include Binibining Pilipinas 2018, in the same batch as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; and Miss Universe-Philippines 2020, which was marred with controversy, notably with Lemonon seeking “justice” and teasing she would “spill tea” in December.

Since then, Lemonon has not yet spilled the so-called “tea,” despite earlier insinuations of “cheating” in the inaugural pageant that crowned Rabiya Mateo as its first titlist.

