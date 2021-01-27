Mimiyuuuh sets sights on 'new clothing line' for 2021

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is setting his sights on "a new clothing line" this 2021, marking a return to his roots in fashion.

The vlogger, known to many for his "Dalagang Pilipina" and "It Really Hurts" online crazes, made the statement in a recent interview with the entertainment website Push.

"To have my own clothing line," he said, when asked about his 2021 goals.

"But I don't want to pressure myself. I will try my best!" he added.

Before venturing into vlogging, Mimiyuuuh graduated from De La Salle-College Of Saint Benilde with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising.

He worked as an intern for top local designer Mark Bumgarner, and started his own clothing brand, Fangs. It was marketed as "a contemporary street style brand that empowers women through unconventional and rugged clothing."

Mimiyuuuh did not mention in the Push interview if he intends to revamp Fangs, or launch a completely new fashion brand.

Nadine Lustre, Sarah Geronimo, and KZ Tandingan were among the celebrities who have worn his creations.

In one of his recent vlogs, Mimiyuuuh let fellow Internet star Ivana Alawi wear one of his designs -- a denim ensemble consisting of a bra top, jacket, and jeans.

He went on to describe his style as "exaggerated," adding that he likes mostly denim and layered outfits.

Related video: