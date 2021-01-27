LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey find temporary home in Morocco

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey have found a temporary home in Morocco amid quarantine measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity couple earlier had a romantic getaway in Maldives to welcome the new year.

In a previous Q&A on Instagram Stories, Wurtzbach said she was supposed to return to the United Kingdom after their Maldives trip, but they ended up going to Morocco because of the pandemic.

"This will be my temporary base until I go back to the Philippines kasi hindi puwedeng mag-UK," she said.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey have been sharing photos and videos at El Fenn, a luxury boutique hotel in Marrakech.

The former Miss Universe's 11.7 million Instagram followers have also been getting a glimpse of her funny and sweet moments with Jauncey.

The founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations, for his part, said Morocco, particularly Marrakech, "has always been a special place for me."

"I first came to Morocco in my early twenties when a friend moved to the beautiful little surfing town of Taghzout to set up a surf school and explore the Moroccan way of life," he said. "It started a love for the country and its people that has grown stronger over the years as I’ve learnt more about its culture and built more friends in the Moroccan tourism industry."

"So for the next little while, Marrakech is home," added Jauncey, who is based in New York.

