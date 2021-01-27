LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 beauty breeds rabbits amid pandemic

MANILA - How does one fight the stress and isolation of the pandemic?

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Faith Garcia of Olongapo City has discovered the healing power of taking care of animals -- particularly rabbits -- during this time.

Garcia is one of 30 plus candidates of the long-delayed pageant who are in circulation again, sharing their personal stories of coping with the pandemic.

Garcia showed ABS-CBN News how she has bred 21 rabbits at her home in Olangapo.

“Stress-buster ko while we ride out the pandemic. I got them when they were newly born middle of 2020. I feed them with dry grass and vegetables,” said Garcia who is breeding two types of rabbit -- the pet and the meat type.

Courtesy: Faith Garcia

Courtesy: Faith Garcia

An entrepreneur, Garcia plans to sell rabbit meat, which is a potential money earner amid the current economic uncertainty.

“Kapag nag-mature na sila. Breeding age is five to six months, ngayon pa lang sila nagpapadami. Rabbit meat is a good nutrition alternative to pork and beef and also tastes good,” she said.

Garcia also supports the Department of Agriculture campaign to push rabbit farming because of its shorter business growth cycle.

In the idle months of the Bb. Pilipinas pageant, Garcia has also focused on her milk tea and takoyaki business in Olongapo and Sampaloc, Manila. She also planted fruits and vegetables, studied aquaphonics and raised fresh tilapia at her backyard.

"The pandemic really hit us hard, especially the food industry. I have learned that we need to act fast, be more flexible and reinvent ourselves," said Garcia in what could be a winning moment in the ABS-CBN News question-and-answer portion.

"We just don't stop and close our business right away. It is during this time that we should not stop learning but instead find other ways to keep us busy and at the same time staying positive in the right way.”

She also vowed to finish the Bb. Pilipinas pageant until its conclusion in April 2021.

