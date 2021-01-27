Did you know? Heart Evangelista would've been a veterinarian if she didn't enter showbiz

MANILA -- If Heart Evangelista did not pursue a career in show business, she would have been a veterinarian.

The actress and vlogger made the statement during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories page on Thursday.

"Vet," she simply replied when asked what she would have been doing now if she did not enter showbiz.

Screenshot from @iamhearte on Instagram Stories

Evangelista has long been an advocate of animal rescue and adoption. Aside from having stray dogs as her pets, she also "fosters" other animals under her care, sending them for adoption once they are in good health.

She is also a long-time ambassador of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS, and in 2019 launched her own animal welfare facility in Sorsogon, where her husband, Chiz Escudero, is governor.

Also in 2019, Evangelista worked with Pawssion Project to provide shelter to a homeless man who cares for stray dogs.

She has been using her wide social media reach to encourage her followers to care for animals, particularly during calamities.

