MANILA -- Travel is becoming the new love language of Filipino millennials and Gen Zs as they increase their budgets for trips this year, according to a survey.

Klook has released the results of its latest Travel Pulse survey, which was conducted in November 2023 through Milieu with a total of 2,600 respondents across 13 markets in the Asia pacific (APAC) region: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Mainland China, India, and Indonesia.

It showed that 64% of millennials and Gen Zs in the region and 66% in the Philippine market have augmented their travel budgets for 2024, with nearly half of them willing to spend up to 50% more on their holidays.

The survey also revealed that 34% of Filipino respondents like traveling with their partners and immediate family, with 68% considering availability and price of experiences as a priority.

"As we move past the pandemic and era of revenge travel, we observe a transformative shift in travel dynamics," Klook COO and co-founder Eric Gnock Fah said in a statement. "It's no longer just a journey; it's the embodiment of a new love language -- shared experiences."

"Travel has become an essential outlet, offering individuals the chance to connect genuinely with themselves, their loved ones, and the world around them," he added.

When choosing a destination, 45% Filipino millennials and Gen Zs surveyed by Klook said they prioritize the uniqueness of a destination. Nature and outdoor adventures take the lead at 59%, followed by theme parks (53%), and museums and historical sites (51%).

Their preferred destinations are Japan (61%) and South Korea (37%), followed by domestic spots (36%) and Singapore (33%). This is similar to the travel picks of millennials and Gen Zs in the region: Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore.

Other findings include:

- Nine out of 10 APAC travelers want to pursue trips with loved ones: 30% opt for getaways with partners, while 26% prefer family adventures, and 21% choose to venture with friends. Millennials lean towards traveling with their partners, while Gen Zs prioritize friend group travel.

- Sixty-five percent of travelers from APAC prefer more frequent, shorter holidays over extended getaways.

- Most respondents from the region (96%) like posting about their travels on social media, with Instagram and YouTube (both 77%) emerging as top platforms. In the Philippines, 86% said they booked a travel experience based on social media recommendations from content creators.

- Climate or season plays a huge role in travel for both respondents from APAC (65%) and the Philippines (78%). Spring is the most popular season across the region, with nearly half of travelers booking travel within the first three months of 2024.

- Spring is most favored by travelers from Malaysia and Indonesia, while those from Australia and more than half (55%) of the Philippine market prefer summer. Taiwan and Korea share an affection for autumn, while winter claims the spotlight for travelers from India, Thailand, and Singapore.