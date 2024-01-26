Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@piawurtzbach

Was there a hold departure order versus Pia Wurtzbach’s glam team that caused them to miss their flight to Dubai?

This question went around social media these past few days after Ogie Diaz reported in his YouTube vlog an incident at the airport involving Pia Wurtzbach’s glam team led by make-up artist Justin Soriano. The team allegedly had a hard time getting their boarding passes at the check-in counter en route to Dubai.

Rumors circulated that they were denied boarding passes allegedly because of a hold departure order against them. Actress Heart Evangelista’s name was even dragged into the picture after some netizens linked and accused the actress as behind the airport brouhaha involving her former glam team members.

ABS-CBN News sought clarification from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) through the agency’s spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

“Daniel Mark Bumgarner, Earl Semitara, and Justin Luis Soriano have no active derogatory record with the BI," Sandoval said.

The spokesperson from the Department of Justice, Atty. Mico Clavano, also affirmed that there was no truth to the hold departure order.

“It was found that there was no record walang Hold Departure Order, wala talagang record kahit isa sa immigration.” said Clavano.

He added that the problem was with their entry to Dubai and it was the airline that offloaded them.

“Ang report ay problema nasa Dubai side. 'Yung airline ang nag-offload sa mga pasahero na 'yun. On the side of the Philippines, walang problema. Side ng Dubai authorities ang nagka-problema.”

But in his most recent Instagram stories on Friday, January 26, fashion designer Mark Bumgarner posted photos of him in the plane and in Dubai.