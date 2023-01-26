MANILA -- Getting a haircut after a breakup or a sad moment is common among women, and this is exactly what Celeste Cortesi did upon returning home from her loss in the 71st Miss Universe.

After giving fans a glimpse through videos on Instagram Stories, the Filipino-Italian beauty queen posted a photo with the caption: "Hello from me and my trauma bangs."

The caption also included the ghost and laughing emojis, likely her way of telling the public to not take her post seriously.

Many of Cortesi's fans, including celebrities, praised her new hairstyle, while others pointed out how beautiful she was despite her "trauma."

"Sana ganito ako kaganda ma-trauma," said actress Chie Filomeno.

"If only all trauma looked this good!" added beauty queen-turned-host Christi McGarry.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, for her part, said: "Wowowowow."

Cortesi failed to make it to the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe, which was won by Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

