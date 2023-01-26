MANILA – Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta fully supports her daughter Miel, who came out as “queer” last year.

In her guesting on “Magandang Buhay” on Wednesday, the Megastar opened up about her reaction to Miel’s coming out.

Cuneta said Miel has been a good child to her and husband Kiko Pangilinan which is more than enough for her.

"My Miel, itong anak ko hindi ba siya came out sabi niya 'I'm queer.' Nung nagsabi siya sa amin, nagulat lang ako sandali pero sa akin parang 'o so?' She's a good kid,” she said.

“Aba eh 'yung anak ko napakabuting tao, napakaganda ng heart nitong si Miel. She's very talented, she's very sweet, very loving. Whatever my daughter Miel, and all my kids for that matter, want susuportahan namin kasi matitino silang bata,” Cuneta continued.

“Anuman siya tatanggapin ko kasi mas importante sa akin 'yung matinong tao ang anak ko kahit iba 'yung preferences niya.”

Meanwhile, the actress also talked about her other children, saying she considers Frankie her “bestie.”

Cuneta admitted that she sees herself in Frankie, noting that her daughter is more strong-willed than her.

Son Miguel, on the other hand, is a loving and respectful child, according to Megastar.

“Alam mo ba napunta sa amin si Miguel one day old. Hindi ko pa nakikita ang picture niya, may nagsabi na 'may baby boy dito.' Sabi ko, 'Akin 'yan. Huwag niyo ibibigay kahit kanino, akin yan.' Hindi ko pa alam kung ano ang itsura niya o kung kumpleto ba fingers niya, hindi ako nagtanong. Tapos nung dumating sa akin, sabi ko, 'Now I understand why God didn't give me a son to carry in my tummy. It's because He was giving me you to me,’” she recalled.

Cuneta, meanwhile, described her eldest child, KC Concepcion, as her polar opposite. KC is Cuneta’s daughter with former husband Gabby Concepcion.

Despite their many misunderstandings in the past, Cuneta maintained she still has her daughter’s back.

“Bali-baligtarin mo man ang mundo, isa lang ang nanay mo at siya lang ang panganay ko. Siya ang unang-unang nagparamdam sa akin ng pagiging ina. So anuman ang mangyari, mamahalin at mamahalin ko siya. Mahal na mahal ko si KC,” she added.

She also acknowledged that KC is independent, which the veteran actress thinks a trait she inherited from her.

“Kasi she grew up I had to work kasi ayaw ko maging sampid sa parents ko. At ayaw ko maging example sa kanya na aasa ka. That's why she knows how to work, she's a hard worker and I'm proud of that.”

Cuneta also shared her love story with Kiko Pangilinan, admitting that they have almost called it quits many times in the past.

