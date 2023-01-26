New Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is vocal about her love for ensaymada. Photos from Instagram/R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe

Shortly after winning the Miss Universe crown, R'Bonney Gabriel spoke of eating her "favorite Filipino treat" as a reward for her hard work.

She was talking about ensaymada, a soft and sweet pastry covered with butter and sugar and topped with grated cheese.

"First thing I would like to do is sleep more than four hours, and then eat some ensaymada -- that's my favorite Filipino treat," she said in an interview with the Thai network JKN18.

"And I would love to give my family and friends a hug, and just thank them so much for getting me here."

Gabriel, who has always been proud of her multi-cultural background, is the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Universe pageant. She has a Filipino father and an American mother.

On Wednesday (Philippine time), Gabriel got to satisfy her craving with a surprise ensaymada buffet during one of her press interviews in New York, where she is currently based.

The spread was prepared by ABS-CBN News reporter Dyan Castillejo and her team.

"Love [R'Bonney's] reaction when she saw the ensaymada buffet we brought her! [She] super enjoyed it," Castillejo said in an Instagram post, which showed Gabriel sampling the ensaymada treats.

Another clip shared by Miss Universe on Instagram Stories showed Gabriel jokingly bringing home the entire tiered tray of ensaymadas as she showed her love for the fluffy pastries.

The ensaymadas were sourced from the United States branch of the homegrown bakeshop Goldilocks, as seen in the brand's latest social media accounts.

Reposting one of Gabriel's photos, Goldilocks Philippines said: "R'Bonney Gabriel enjoys her favorite treat from [Goldilocks] -- our iconic ensaymada! Try it for yourself and see why Miss Universe is in love with this classic merienda snack!"

