Venus Raj says her life is 'testimony of second chances'

MANILA – Venus Raj turned to social media to lament about how other people “see a half-filled glass as half-empty” following her revelation that she was once in a relationship with a 28-year-old man when she was just 16.

“It stings,” she wrote on her Instagram page accompanied by screenshots of news articles of her recent interview with Toni Gonzaga, as well as a comment from a netizen blaming her for being irresponsible when she was younger.

“I guess perspective matters. To all the women out there, I remain true to the message that I shared in @tonitalks_,” she wrote before enumerating important points she hopes others will pick up from the interview.

Among them is the fact that one’s past does not definite a person and that one’s future “is ahead of you, not behind you.”

She also reminded her followers that no matter how filthy a person has been, “when you run to God, He embraces you, forgives you, and gives you a new life, and a new identity in Him. He loves you despite the cracks.”

According to the former beauty queen, people should not allow others to brand them as someone they are not.

“My life is a testimony of second chances, forgiveness, and grace. A broken vessel fixed by the Master Potter. It took a lot to muster my courage to share this to you. My main reason is to glorify the One I serve. I guess I have fulfilled that purpose,” Raj said.

In the interview, Raj admitted she grew up with a void in her life since she never really knew who her biological father was.

Raj was born in Doha, Qatar from an Indian father and a Filipino mother but her parents separated when she was just months old.

Following their split, her mom decided to bring her back to the Philippines and she never got the opportunity to know her father. While she had a stepfather growing up, that never removed from Raj the feeling that something was missing.

When asked how she coped with that void, Raj said she turned to having relationships usually with an older man.

Thankfully, she later developed a deep relationship with God making her feel that He’s always been the Father she’s looking for her entire life.