MANILA -- Steffi Aberasturi shared more details about her recent engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Karl Arcenas, describing it as a "big surprise."

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Universe Philippines runner-up said the proposal took place last January 23, during her boyfriend's birthday celebration.

Aberasturi said she was surprised when Arcenas' birthday speech suddenly turned into a proposal.

"When he gave a birthday speech and started thanking people, including me, naka ingon ko, 'ka-sweet ba ani akong uyab uy.' But then his speech got longer and progressed to a more serious tone," the Cebuana beauty queen said.

"I thought I was getting pranked or something, but then he eventually knelt on one knee and proposed. I was taken by surprise and overjoyed."

Aberasturi said she is happy that she and her boyfriend of eight and a half years are finally tying the knot.

Looking back on their relationship, she said: "Over the years, we've shared the best moments of our lives. We laughed, cried, learned, and flourished together. We complement each other in the most perfect way, like twin souls bound to be together. I am truly blessed to have him in my life and now, finally, we are engaged."

"I am truly excited about what is ahead for us. No matter what comes our way, I will forever be by your side -- to love and support you in every way. I love you always and I can't wait to spend forever with you," she ended.

Aberasturi finished second runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant, which was won by fellow Cebuana Beatrice Gomez.

Many pageant fans have been hoping for her to compete in another national pageant this year.

