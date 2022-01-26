MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AQUA SMARTGUARD ARRIVES IN PH

Handout

Hydration solutions Waterlogic recently launched its new line of water purifiers in the country.

The Aqua SmartGuard water purifiers feature a Firewall UVC technology to help protect against bacteria, viruses and cysts such as salmonella, E.coli, and the COVID-19 virus; an antimicrobial defense called BioCote on their surfaces; and a carbon filter made from sustainably sourced coconut shell.

Exclusive to Aqua SmartGuard units, BioCote uses silver ion technology that keeps microbial cells from growing on the cube’s external surfaces. The active agent in BioCote cannot be washed or rubbed off as it is infused during the manufacturing process.

Aqua SmartGuard by Waterlogic opened its first stores at Trinoma, Greenbelt 1, and SM Megamall last December 2021. More details are available on the Smart Guard PH website.

BREAK YOUR STIGMA'S FREE MENTAL HEALTH SURVEY

BYS Philippines' Break Your Stigma has launched a free Vanguard Assessments mental health survey on the website.

The Vanguard Assessments survey is described as an evidence-based tool that screens and helps give a reflection of one's current mental health state. Anyone can accomplish the survey for free, which may take around 30 minutes to complete.

Once completed, a mental health professional from Vanguard Assessments evaluates and writes a formal psychological report. This report will also include recommendations, so the respondent can be properly linked to a professional that can handle his or her case.

The mental health survey is not a prerequisite to seeking help and anyone may still directly engage with mental health professionals registered in the Break Your Stigma directory.

GARMIN'S VENU 2 PLUS

Handout

Garmin Philippines has announced the arrival of the Venu 2 Plus GPS smartwatch which lets users take calls, access their compatible smartphone's voice assistant to send texts, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

The Venu 2 Plus has a broad range of 24/7 health monitoring features such as heart rate, sleep score and insights, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health (menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking).

It also has over 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps such as walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, and advanced strength training.

Other features include safety and tracking for emergencies, built-in music, and notifications for calls, messages, social media updates, news, and more.

The Venu 2 Plus is priced at P25,695 and comes in Black, Ivory, and Powder Gray color variants. It can be purchased at Garmin Brand Stores, kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee, and Garmin PH Viber Community.

MONDIAL DIRECT PRODUCTS VS COVID-19

Handout

Mondial Direct hopes to help consumers get protected against COVID-19 with its wide range of products.

These include the Ultimate Protection Bundle (P700), which has the Tigerplast Maskshield+ protecting spray, Copper Mask Pro, Copper Push Key, and Card Spray.

There is also the Aeris Active (P985), a hospital-grade hard surface disinfectant cleaner that promises to kill virus and bacteria for 7 days or 200 touches after application.

For clean and worry-free air, Mondial Direct has the NVC Cleanaire Portable Air Sterilizer (P5,800), Levoit 300C (P8,400), and Levoit 400S (P17,800) as its highest-grade air purifiers. Ideal for up to 40 square meters and 92 square meters of space, these have the patented VortexAir Technology that spreads fresh air to every corner of the room, while its 3-stage filtration system captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

Mondial Direct also offers the NVC Germicidal Lamp (P4,900), which promises to protect the family from the threat of viruses and bacteria.

More details are available on the store's website and social media pages.

NICORETTE PROMISES TO HELP SMOKERS QUIT TOBACCO

Handout

Those who want to quit tobacco this year can get help from Nicorette, a medicated chewing gum for smoking cessation.

A product of Johnson & Johnson, Nicorette helps fight nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The gum gradually releases small amounts of nicotine to manage the craving, until one can fully manage without it.

More details are available on J&J's website.

MSD'S CALL THE SHOTS CAMPAIGN

MSD in the Philippines has started the Call the Shots campaign, which aims to protect expectant parents and their children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

More updates regarding immunization is available on the Facebook page of Call the Shots PH.

PROVITAL IMMUNA PLUS FOR ADULTS

Handout

Mead Johnson Nutrition has introduced Provital Immuna Plus, which provides nutrients to help adults activate immune response to fight infections and colds.

It has Selenium, Zinc, and Vitamins A, C, and E, as well as Calcium and Protein.

Provital Immuna Plus recently started its Life 5.0 Activated movement featuring personalities such as Dawn Zulueta and Zsa Zsa Padilla, to help the public learn about how fitness and nutrition can help lead a quality life.

OGAWA'S FITNESS PRODUCTS

Handout

HOME WORKOUT AND WELLNESS TIPS FOR A BETTER YOU

Ogawa is offering fitness products that promise to boost energy and well-being this 2022 without leaving the comforts of home.

These include the Studio Spin Bike, Studio Treadmill, EZ Tone Pro, and Omknee 2, as well as the Master Drive AI for a soothing massage after exercising.

Ogawa's products are available on its website.

SMILE TRAIN GIVES MORE CLEFT SURGERIES IN 2021

Smile Train announced that it was able to provide 2,500 cleft surgeries in 2021, 750 more than in the previous year.

By leveraging technology to ensure access to services, Smile Train also enabled more medical professionals to offer telehealth consultations and speech therapy sessions.

Through the first Filipino speech therapy app by developed by Smile Train and its Speech Telehealth Program, patients can continue to receive their treatment and guidance from healthcare professionals in the comfort and safety of their homes.

On the other hand, Smile Train’s Telehealth program connects patients and guardians to healthcare practitioners for consultations, health education, and assessments via WhatsApp, Skype, and Zoom, on any device. The program has provided patients with more than 2,000 cleft care-related sessions, covering speech therapy, nutritional support, breastfeeding guidance for mothers of babies with clefts, pre-surgical consultations, and psychosocial care.

More details are available on Smile Train's website and social media pages.

VIATRIS' BE THERE CAMPAIGN

Aside from the proper health interventions, Global healthcare company Viatris is stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to educate for better cholesterol management among patients with diabetes.

Through its Be There campaign, the company hopes to help people properly manage diabetes better and potentially delay serious health complications.

With the campaign, patients with diabetes are informed of the risks of diabetes and are encouraged to learn how to properly manage the disease, as well as prevent serious health complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Viatris said that more than just worrying about sugar, patients need to be on top of all aspects of their health -- from managing their cholesterol to taking care of their emotional well-being.