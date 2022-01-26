Hayden, Scarlet Snow pay tribute to Vicki Belo on her birthday

MANILA – Hayden Kho paid tribute to his wife, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

Posting a photo of Belo on his Instagram page, Kho wrote in the caption: “Flex ko lang my wife who never ages. She's so gorgeous and lovely and she has a heart made of gold.”

He then greeted his wife a happy birthday.

Aside from Kho, their daughter Scarlet Snow also took to social media to celebrate her mom.

“Here she is, the fairy godmother of beauty disguised as a yuppie. I know coz she's my Mommy! How lucky can I be! Please help me to greet my Mommy a happy, happy birthday,” Scarlet Snow posted.

Kho and Belo have been married for four years now. They marked their wedding anniversary with endearing messages, calling each other “forever kakampi.”

The couple first tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before marrying in an elaborate event, attended by the biggest personalities in the Philippines, in Paris months after.

Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy, is Kho and Belo’s only child together.