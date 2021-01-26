Miss Universe designer Albert Andrada diversifies to discovering new stars

MANILA -- After a long stint as patron of Miss Universe pageant, designer Albert Andrada is venturing into the discovery and promotion of new Filipino artists.

Andrada, who famously created 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzback’s blue gown, is now the president of LX2 Entertainment Manila, which is currently building a Filipino talents base for global distribution.

“I really want to groom talents and I believe, even amid the pandemic, this is the right time to make them shine," Andrada told ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

It’s a big paradigm shift for Andrada, a veteran international designer who was also project director of the unforgettable “Empowered Women” Miss Universe 2016 fashion show in Manila showcasing more than 80 contestants wearing Filipino designs.

It’s a big ambition on his part to branch out to talent discovery, Andrada admits. That's why he will keep his fashion business and also remain as one of the directors of the Miss Universe Philippines franchise.

“Ang dami din kasing artists na idle ngayon,” noted Andrada. “So many of them want to have a break but there’s no support system for them so sana, I want to be a blessing for other people. We’re looking for raw Pinoy talents in the Philippines and other countries who are good in singing, acting and other performing arts.”

Andrada has found a new partner in Loi Magan, a Filipina financial adviser in New York who shares his dream in building a Filipino talent base which can be harnessed by US and other international studios. Magan sits as CEO of LX2 New York and Manila.

Andrada also wants Wurtzbach to be on board help them train their discoveries.

“I hope Pia can help me as well as other friends in the industry to make more Pinoys shine globally,” said Andrada who also hopes to mentor beauty queens with performing arts abilities. After all, he has also seen the best talents of Pinay beauty contestants through the years.

LX2 already launched online applications for international auditions beginning January 18 via www.lx2entertainment.com. Budding actors and singers aged 18 and over are invited to try out with the following requirements: two recent unretouched full color photos (close-up and full body), CV/portfolio, a self-introduction video (taken against a white wall from mid torso to top of the head), and a link to a performance video uploaded on YouTube.

Applications will run through February 14.

Andrada said those selected during the initial screening will go on for a live audition, which will follow safety protocols. If the applicant receives another call back, they will then undergo the artist development training program under Andrada and other entertainment experts.

