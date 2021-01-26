LOOK: Andi Eigenmann's daughter Lilo is now a kidswear model

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann could not hide how proud she is now that her daughter Lilo is a clothing brand endorser.

In her Instagram page, Eigenmann shared a photo and video of Lilo as the new model of H&M Kids.

“Look at her go,” she wrote in the caption.

“Our little Lilo loves the cameras! Happy to have her be part of this campaign for #HMPhilippines and support their effort for producing sustainable clothing,” she added.

Eigenmann said she takes pride that her baby daughter is endorsing kidswear that are “produced with 100% sustainably sourced cotton.”

Lilo will turn 2 years old this July.

In a post for her daughter’s birthday, Eigenmann said having Lilo has “kept our lives staying as positive as can be, and our hearts filled with so much joy."

"You are truly one of a kind, Lilo, and your life has just begun! I can’t wait for what life has in store for you... and the other way around," she added.

Lilo is Eigenmann’s first child with her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo. They recently welcomed their second baby.

Aside from her two children with Alipayo, Eigenmann has another daughter, Ellie, with her ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

