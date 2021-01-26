Going to Boracay soon? Check out these 2 restaurants

MANILA -- Planning to take that much-needed break to Boracay? Here are two restaurants that you can add to your itinerary.

One of these is Bunchies Cafe, which only opened last December. Inspired by Australian coffee culture and Filipino cuisine, the restaurant highlights the best of both countries while supporting local suppliers on the island.

Signature food items include Sausage Rolls, Chicken Tikka Masala Pie, Beef Madras Pie, Mushroom Tapa Sandwich, Vegemite and Toast with Grilled Cheese, and Ube Lamingtons.

Must-try drinks, meanwhile, include Golden Ticket Coffee by local roasters at Yardstick, as well as Golden Milk Latte, Beetroot Latte, Blue Pea Latte, and Flat White.

Mushroom Tapa Sandwich. Handout

Located at Sitio Hagdan in Baracay Yapak, Bunchies Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays to Sundays.

The cafe is owned by Shria and Patrick Florencio and their partners Geda Nival and Ray Martin.

The Florencios are the same people behind another highly recommended food spot in Boracay, Nonie's, which reopened last December to dine-in customers.

A Filipino-inspired restaurant that showcases locally sourced ingredients, Nonie's offers dishes such as Cavite-style Chicken and Pork Adobo, Beef Bistek, Pineapple Pandan Pancakes, and Tempeh Kare-Kare.

To reinvent amid the pandemic, the restaurant came up with another food concept called Little Taj, a traditional Indian curry house.

Beef Bistek. Handout

Nonie's is located at Hue Hotel and Resort at Station 2, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

