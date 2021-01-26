'Achievement unlocked': Bianca Manalo finally learns how to drive

MANILA -- Aside from working and spending time with loved ones, Bianca Manalo is also using the quarantine period to learn new skills.

The actress and former beauty queen shared via Instagram on Monday that she finally had the courage to drive a car.

She thanked her husband, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, for being a "super calm teacher."

"It's my first time to drive, then I drove an SUV pa! Woohoo! I'm so brave! Palakasan lang pala talaga ng loob," Manalo said.

"Pagsakay ko ng car, he told me to drive agad," she continued. "Ayaw ko pa! Sabi ko, 'Ayaw ko na lang pala.' Then sabi niya, 'Go, sige, drive na. Kaya mo 'yan!'"

"I'm so happy! Next Sunday ulit."

Over the past months, Manalo has been giving her 1.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her daily life, doing household chores such as cleaning and changing beddings.

The former Miss Universe contestant seems to also be a "plantita," based on her regular posts about her plants at home.

Workouts are also part of Manalo's regular schedule, as well as her showbiz commitments.

Occasionally, the former beauty queen goes out of town to take a break with Gatchalian or her family.

