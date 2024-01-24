Small Laude (third from left) with CAD owners (left to right) Mia Valencia-Angeles, Nelda Valencia-Eufemio, and Carlito Librando answer questions from the media. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Small Laude, known for giving a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle on YouTube, continues her road to fame as she scores yet another endorsement deal.

The Internet star was tapped as a brand ambassador for Center for Advanced Dentistry (CAD), which recently opened a branch at Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Laude, who has endeared herself to Filipinos with her rare combination of elegance and relatability, was vocal about wanting to get veneers -- or custom-made shells placed on the top surface of the teeth to improve their appearance.

"I heard they are very good with veneers and that is what I want... I saw it from my friends," she told members of the media, mentioning the likes of former actress-politician Cristina Gonzales.

CAD's doctor-owners -- Nelda Valencia-Eufemio, Mia Valencia-Angeles, and Carlito Librando -- said they are proud of their clinic's "ultra-thin" veneers, which look more transparent and natural compared to the other dental coverings available in the Philippines and abroad.

Valencia-Eufemio said almost all of their clients -- or 95% -- are from abroad and they fly to their clinics to get veneers. "We take pride na Pinoy-made ito... They just spend a couple of days here, then they fly back. So buhay talaga ang dental tourism," she noted.

Want to get veneers yourself? Here are some things you need to know, as shared by CAD's owners.

'CHICLET' IS OUT, NATURAL IS IN

Gone are the days that getting veneers would make you look like you have chewing gum stuck in your mouth, Valencia-Eufemio said, pointing out how older versions of these dental coverings look like the candy-coated Chiclets.

She said the more modern veneers, like the ones they have at CAD, are thinner and more natural-looking so they would not look bulky when worn.

"It's not gonna look Chiclet anymore because it's ultra thin," she said with a laugh. "And we'll be honest enough to tell you if it's not gonna fit you, if it's too white, or if it's too long."

As to whether veneers easily chip or fall off, Valencia-Eufemio said they are generally durable, especially if done in reputable clinics. "But in the end it will depend on the end-user," she added.

CAD shows a before and after shot of a client who got their "ultra thin" veneers. CAD/Instagram

SHARK TEETH?

A concern shared by a number of people about veneers is that their natural teeth will be shaved down -- with the result often labeled as "shark teeth."

Valencia-Angeles acknowledged that the procedure will involve some level of shaving of tooth enamel, but only a small portion, so the veneers would be a better fit.

"People would always have that connotation that magiging shark's teeth... We just shave off 0.5 mm on top of your teeth, just to keep it straight," she explained. "Because if we put the veneer on top of the teeth at hindi na-shave, it's gonna be bulky."

"When we shave off na very minimal, it will replace the lost enamel. 'Yung tinanggal na enamel, mapapalitan ng porcelain," she continued, referring to the material used to make their veneers at CAD.

When asked if wearing veneers can damage one's natural teeth in the long run, Valencia-Angeles said: "No because our veneers will be on top of your teeth. It will cover it, serve like a jacket to your natural teeth. Plus the cement that we are using is fluoride-releasing, so it's double protected."

CAN TOOTHPASTE BEAT VENEERS?

CAD's owners were one in saying that the simplest way to a beautiful smile is to take care of one's teeth. This means good oral hygiene and a regular trip to the dentist, or at least once a year.

Those who want to disguise alignment imperfections can turn to veneers as an option, although they were quick to remind the public to only have the procedure done by an expert.

"You have to go to a cosmetic dentist, number one. You can't just go to a general practitioner," said Valencia-Eufemio. "It's not that I'm belittling them, but it's different when you do veneers every day. You know what to expect and tell the patient. And just in case there's an emergency that arises, we know what to do."

Reacting to some of the viral dental hacks on TikTok, such as toothpastes that can supposedly match or beat the look provided by veneers, she said: "Toothpaste is just topical, veneers are custom-fit, tailor-made, everything is sent to the laboratory. And it's made out of porcelain."

Valencia-Angeles, for her part, said: "The whiteness from the bleaching agents and toothpaste can only go as much. Hindi siya 'yung if you want to achieve really white teeth. The only way to achieve it is mag-veneers ka talaga. It (toothpaste) will whiten a few shades, maybe, but to really achieve white teeth, it's the veneers."

Laude, meanwhile, drew laughter from the crowd when she reacted to the idea of giving up eating certain food items to supposedly protect her veneers. "I won't give up food, especially lechon!"

Then she was quick to add that modern veneers are no longer limited by such things, citing her friends' experiences. "I don't think so, kasi with my friends, they just have to be careful with what they bite, not so hard," she said.

Valencia-Eufemio agreed with Laude, pointing out that their veneers can also handle coffee and tea. "It's made out of porcelain so it's not going to stain, it won't absorb the color of coffee or tea."