Hello Kitty marks 50 years with Hong Kong celebration

A Hello Kitty installation can be found at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. Handout

The iconic character Hello Kitty is marking its 50th year in grand style, teaming up with Harbour City in Hong Kong for its anniversary celebration from Thursday, January 25, to February 25.

The celebration kicked off with the "Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Parade Performance" installation at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. The parade float, designed as an "Apple Wishing Garden," features three floats led by Hello Kitty, transforming into a Daruma of wishes. Visitors can engage in interactive experiences, including a gashapon machine offering exclusive Hello Kitty Daruma capsules and swings under the big apple tree.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Hello Kitty brings festive vibes with the "Lion Dance Garden" installation. The vibrant lion dance flags serve as a colorful backdrop, creating a must-visit photo spot. The installation also educates visitors about the traditional Chinese lion dance culture.

The celebration continues with the "Every Flower Tells a Story" art exhibition, showcasing diverse Hello Kitty art forms curated by William Chan Design.

In addition to the art exhibition, Harbour City hosts the Hello Kitty x Kee Wah Bakery Candies & Cookies Pop-up Store, offering customizable candy cookie gift boxes and exclusive merchandise. Sanrio also opens a Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-up Store, featuring a "Friend the Future" photo area and limited-edition items.

Fans can also indulge in two celebration experience packages through Klook, which offer limited-edition items and the rare opportunity to participate in an autograph event with Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi.