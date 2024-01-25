Solenn Heussaff gives a tour of their new home. Heussaff/YouTube

MANILA -- After two-and-a-half years, Solenn Heussaff and her family have finally moved into their new home.

The actress and model gave a glimpse of their gorgeous residence -- named Casa SosBolz after her and her husband, entrepreneur Nico Bolzico -- in her latest vlog.

At least three parts of the house were shown -- the living area, the TV room, and the pool.

"I do feel like I'm in my little piece of heaven here," said Heussaff as she showed viewers her home.

Casa SosBolz is all about clean lines, neutral tones, and wide open spaces, with every room in the house having a view of the outdoors.

"I wanted to make sure to have really high ceilings in the living area because I feel that it gives this sense of freedom and space, which we all need in the city," she said.

Check out Casa SosBolz below: