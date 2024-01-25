Makeup artist Denise Ochoa (left) with her muse, Princess Anisha Kalebic of Brunei. Ochoa/Instagram

Denise Ochoa has proudly added Anisha Kalebic, the bride of Brunei's Prince Mateen, to her list of high-profile clients.

The Filipino makeup artist spent two weeks in Brunei for the 10-day royal celebration, sharing her journey through a series of Instagram posts. According to Ochoa, the experience is something that she will treasure forever.

"This spectacular celebration of love is such a remarkable memory that will forever be locked in my core," she said, as she sent her best wishes to the newlyweds. "What a fascinating and humbling experience in so many ways."

Ochoa went on: "More than being just part of it, being immersed in a beautiful, rich culture which is all so new to me has once again opened by eyes and my mind to so many new things."

Ochoa also shared behind-the-scenes photos of her makeup looks for the bride, with Janice Perdigon assisting her.

Many of her fans and friends praised her skills, with some comparing the new princess of Brunei to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Others, meanwhile, expressed their happiness and support over her latest milestone as a makeup artist.

Ochoa, who is based in Manila, is a favorite among local celebrities. She has done makeup for the likes of Maja Salvador, Sarah Lahbati, Angelica Panganiban, Jane de Leon, and Julia Barretto.