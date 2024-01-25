Deals of the week: January 25-28, 2024

Menya Kokoro's 2-for-1 deal. Facebook

Here are some shopping and dining deals that you don't want to miss.

ASTONS

Astons is offering the New YOUnique Set Meal until February 11 to encourage customers to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The set, priced at P1,599, includes Double Up Chicken with corn and coleslaw, two pasta dishes (Aglio Olio and Chicken in Pesto Oil), four servings of cream of mushroom soup, and four glasses of homemade iced tea.

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS

Kenny Rogers Roasters has a buy 1, get 50% off on the second item deal to kick off the New Year.

The promo runs until January 31 for delivery and orders from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MENYA KOKORO

Enjoy a 2-for-1 deal on Menya Kokoro's Mazesoba for every order of Okonomiyaki.

The promo is valid until February 5.

SPORTS CENTRAL

Sports Central has extended its End of Season Sale to February 18, letting customers get up to 50% off on select products.

For participating stores, visit Sport Central's Facebook page.

STAR CITY

Star City is giving away free passes to all those born in the month of January.

Those who will avail of the promo will need to bring at least four paying companions, who will get a 10% discount. A birth certificate or valid ID is also required.

TOY KINGDOM

Toy Kingdom is holding a clearance sale at the SM Megatrade Hall 1 from January 26 to 28.

Here, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on branded toys and other products. Admission is free.