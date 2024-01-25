The proposed facade of the Tandang Sora Women’s Museum. Photo courtesy of Gerald Lico of Architectural Design Consultancy Arc Lico/Handout



MANILA -- A museum dedicated to Melchora Aquino, the revolutionary heroine known as Tandang Sora, will soon rise in Quezon City.

A project of the Quezon City government, the Tandang Sora Women's Museum will highlight her role in the 1896 Philippine revolution against Spanish colonial rule, while also showcasing contributions of Filipino women in different facets of nation-building.

A launch date for the planned structure has yet to be announced. The Tandang Sora Women's Museum aims to not just serve as an educational tool for visitors, but also to empower women and girls and be a symbol for unity for Filipinos.

Known as the "Ina ng Katipunan at Himagsikan" (Mother of the Revolution), Tandang Sora risked her life and livelihood to support members of the revolutionary organization Katipunan led by Andres Bonifacio. The symbolic tearing of cedulas took place in her home in Bahay Toro.

A major thoroughfare in Quezon City, Tandang Sora Avenue, is named in her honor. The Quezon City government has also launched the Gawad Tandang Sora Award to recognize outstanding female residents.