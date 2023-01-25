VIRAL: Kendra Kramer stuns in photo shoot reel

MANILA — Kendra Kramer stunned fans anew in a photo shoot reel she posted this week.

In a tweet, a fan was all praises to Kendra in a behind-the-scene clip to the tune of "Who's That Girl" by Guy Sebastian. The clip was originally posted by hairstylist Jay Wee on Instagram.

"Kaloka kung alam ko lang na gaanito epekto ng nesfruta dalandan edi sana hindi ko hinalo sa gin," the fan said in jest.

Kaloka kung alam ko lang na gaanito epekto ng nesfruta dalandan edi sana hindi ko hinalo sa gin pic.twitter.com/ZCsDZEDjGl — kristoff (@christian4ng) January 22, 2023

Kendra grew up in the public eye, having appeared in numerous endorsements with her parents Doug and Cheska Kramer, who is a former actress; and eventually becoming a model for age-appropriate brands.

Kendra has also become active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she chronicles her everyday activities and penchant for fashion, among others.

With more than 800,000 followers on the platform, Kendra, like her parents, has become an influencer on her own, apart from Team Kramer’s shared public appearances.

Aside from Kendra, Doug and Chesca have two other kids: Scarlett and Gavin.

