MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DON PAPA RUM'S SAMPINIT SOUR

Handout

Don Papa Rum recently celebrated 10 years in the market with a new cocktail.

Created by the brand's Manila-based cocktail maestro Aaron Goodall, Sampinit Sour uses the Philippine wild raspberry sampinit, lemon juice, syrup, and mint.

Ingredients:

50ml Don Papa 7

25ml lemon juice

10ml simple syrup

10ml crème de framboise or homemade sampinit syrup

3 sprigs fresh mint

3 fresh raspberries or sampinit berries

Procedure:

Add lemon juice, simple syrup, crème de framboise or sampinit syrup, 2 sprigs of mint, and 2 raspberries or sampinit berries in a cocktail shaker. Gently muddle to combine flavors. Add Don Papa 7 and 3-4 ice cubes. Gently shake for 10-15 seconds. Pour into banana leaf-wrapped rocks glass, and top with crushed ice. Garnish with an orchid, mint sprig, fresh raspberry, and paper straw.

Don Papa Rum is available in S&R, Kultura, Ralph's Wines & Spirits, Boozy.ph, and other partner retailers.

GREEN REBEL'S PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS

Handout

Southeast Asian startup Green Rebel is offering plant-based meat alternatives to consumers in search of healthier diets.

Some of its products include Beefless Rendang, Chick'n Katsu, and Beefless Steak. To cater to Filipinos, Green Rebel has partnered with Vegore & Mayani, a local e-commerce platform.

Its product will also be available in supermarkets and food service companies starting in February.



KENNY ROGERS'S TRUFFLE DISHES

Handout

Kenny Rogers Roasters' has infused its classic offerings with the luxurious flavor of truffle.

The Truffle Collection includes menu items such as roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, and sirloin steak, with options for both single and group servings.

The limited edition offering is available in Kenny Rogers Roasters branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

MGA KUWENTONG PAGKAIN'S JUDGING PANEL

Mga Kuwentong Pagkain (MKP), an annual storytelling contest focused on Filipino food heritage, has received more than 350 entries on its December 31 deadline last year.

The entries came from different countries such as the United States, Sweden, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Malaysia, among others. The task of choosing the best stories in the essay, photo essay, and video categories now falls on a panel of judges representing various academic and culinary disciplines.

The panel is composed of culinary historian Felice Prudente Sta. Maria, educator and former Miriam College president Rosario Lapus, food writer Michaela Fenix, book designer and visual artist Ige Ramos, home cook and author Nina Daza-Puyat, and historian and teacher Paolo Ven Paculan.

MKP is an initiative of the Mama Sita Foundation. Winners in the latest edition of the competition will be announced in March.

VEGETABLE RECIPES WITH AJI-GINISA

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. has come up with affordable recipes using vegetables and its Aji-Ginisa flavor seasoning mix.

The powdered seasoning promises to make vegetable dishes more flavorful without the need to use garlic and onion.

Some of its featured dishes include Meatless Chop Suey, Dinengdeng, Ginataang Sigarilyas at Tinapa, and Lumpiang Kalabasa.

The recipes are available on the Ajinomoto Cookmunity website.