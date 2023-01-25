Andrea Brillantes set to launch her own makeup brand

Andrea Brillantes is launching a makeup brand called Lucky Beauty. Instagram/Andrea Brillantes



MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes is finally fulfilling her dream of having her own makeup brand.

The actress gave a sneak peek at Lucky Beauty, which will be launched "real soon."

"We've been hard at work to bring to life this dream of mine. After spending countless hours researching, developing, and testing, I can't wait to share what we've come up with," she said.

A quick look at Lucky Beauty's Instagram page shows that the brand is named after how Brillantes sees makeup -- a lucky charm.

"Makeup for me is a lucky charm I could wear," she was quoted as saying.

A former child star, Brillantes was able to fulfill her dream of having a dream house at the age of 17.

Back in 2019, she collaborated with a local makeup brand to launch her own line of cosmetics.

