MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi is starting fresh after her stint in the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen is now sporting bangs with her long locks, giving her a whole new look, as seen in her Instagram Stories posts.

Celeste Cortesi with her new hairstyle. Screengrabs from Instagram/Celeste Cortesi

Cortesi announced her return to the Philippines on Tuesday through a social media post, where she expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported her Miss Universe journey.

She also promised to "continue the pursuit of my Filipina identity" after her pageant stint.

Cortesi failed to make it to the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe, which was won by Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

