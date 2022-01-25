MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann took to social media to share her fitness journey after gaining weight during her third pregnancy.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Eigenmann posted a reel showing the exercises she did to lose 50 pounds.

Eigenmann started her workouts from March 2021 -- or two months after she gave birth to her youngest child -- until November that year.

"Was looking for some motivation and found it in myself! Looking back on the progress I've made from gaining 175 lbs in my third pregnancy to losing 50 lbs after 10 months," Eigenmann wrote, as she thanked her fitness coaches, including her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

"Big shout out to coach @theislandboxer, @coachbaso and of course coach @chepoxz for all the help, inspo, and for making this journey so much fun!" she said.

Eigenmann also stressed the importance of physical exercise to her mental health and well-being.

"Suddenly being 'out of place' for almost 2 months froze me up quite a bit, but I realize how much of an impact physical exercise has really had on my mental health and overall well-being. I do have my own personal fitness goals, of course, but exercise and staying active really does so much more to us that keep us fit. And also I just wanted to try making a reel," she said.

Eigenmann gave birth to her third child Koa in January 2021.

Koa is Eigenmann's second child with Alipayo. She also has a daughter Ellie with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

