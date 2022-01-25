Heart Evangelista back in France for Paris Fashion Week

Heart Evangelista is going on her first solo trip in style -- literally -- as she returns to France for Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, who has also made a mark in the fashion and beauty scene, proudly shared that she is a "one-woman show" this time around.

Normally, Evangelista is accompanied by a glam team during her work trips.

"My first solo trip has definitely led me to a new perspective. Excited for the coming days with you, Paris," she said.

Based on her Instagram posts, Evangelista has so far attended the fashion show of the French luxury house Dior.

The actress also expressed her excitement to be "part of the Dior family."

Aside from Dior, Evangelista has also been spotted wearing creations by Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel in Paris.

Evangelista last attended Paris Fashion Week in 2019. She got to sit next to K-pop star Jessica Jung in one of the shows.

She skipped the next editions of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.