WATCH: Heart Evangelista kicks off style series with Paris-inspired looks

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista is leveling up her fashion content with the launch of her new style series on YouTube.

The actress kicked off "Love Marie Lookbook," after her real name Love Marie Escudero, by featuring Paris-inspired outfits.

"Since Paris holds a very special place in my heart, I've decided to showcase looks inspired by my favorite fashion week city," she said.

The video, which ran for a little over two minutes, showed Evangelista wearing outfits from Elisabetta Franchi, Lancaster, Rotate Birger Christensen, Vivienne Hu, Tibi, Pinko, Self-Portrait, Alice McCall, and Chris Nick.

Over the years, Evangelista has cemented her status as a style icon after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

She had a two-year stint as the creative director of Kamiseta, which featured her artworks on the homegrown brand's clothes and accessories.

Last year, she launched her own brand of fashion and home items, Maison Love Marie.

