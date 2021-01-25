WATCH: Designer to the stars Patricia Santos gives glimpse of backyard wedding

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- "After witnessing so many weddings and making hundreds of wedding gowns, it's finally my turn to be the bride."

Designer to the stars Patricia Santos made this statement on Monday as she launched her YouTube channel, which gave her social media followers a glimpse of her backyard wedding.

Santos, who has created gowns for celebrities like Kathryn Bernardo and Liza Soberano, said they initially planned on having a church wedding and a bigger reception, but ended up having a civil ceremony due to the pandemic.

She mentioned that the wedding "is just exclusive to our family," with all attendees and suppliers required to undergo a swab test and comply with safety protocols.

To limit the number of people in the venue, Santos opted to take on different roles during wedding preparations.

"So today I am the bride-slash-coordinator-slash-assistant-slash-makeup artist-slash-my own hairstylist-slash my own designer," she said.

Singer couple Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin performed live as Santos walked down the aisle, with the backyard venue transformed by popular events stylist Gideon Hermosa.

After Judge Don Ace Alagar pronounced the couple husband and wife, the celebration continued with a champagne tower and food by K by Cunanan.

Santos also changed into her reception outfit as they partied the night away.

"It doesn't mean na nag-compromise ka for your wedding, hindi na siya maganda. Kasi 'yung pinakaimportante kami, kami ni Lester," she said, referring to her now-husband. "Na parang okay, we will let go [of] a lot of things but sobrang masaya kami and okay na 'yon."

