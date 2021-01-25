PETA condemns red-tagging of playwright Liza Magtoto

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is condemning the red-tagging of one of its members, playwright Liza Magtoto.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, PETA said the "reckless vilification" of Magtoto is "damaging and harmful."

"This exemplifies the danger of the Anti-Terrorism Law which impinges on our rights to freedom of expression, speech and assembly. We call on the government to stop its war against dissent, and not to weaponize the law," the theater group said.

"We stand together with our community of artists in our unshakeable determination to create liberating and relevant art for social change," PETA added.

"PETA will continue to stand for freedom, truth, justice, and the pursuit and the protection of human rights and dignity. This is our mission. We will not cower in fear."

Magtoto is among those who have been falsely included in the list of UP alumni who allegedly joined the communist movement by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The playwright has maintained that she never became part of the New People's Army (NPA).

"Wala po ako sa radar ng NPA at wala rin sila sa radar ko. Taga-teatro po ako [pero] hindi po ako maka-cast na NPA bilang ako ay lampa," she said.

Magtoto and the others who have been falsely included in the list urged the AFP to issue a public apology to clear their names.

"Kahit naibaba na ang listahan sa Facebook, nonetheless, the damage has been done. Nakaka-high blood po. Psychological aggravation. Don't we deserve an apology?" she said.

