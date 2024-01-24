Raul Rocha Cantú and Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip. Business Wire



Longtime pageant fan Raul Rocha Cantú's Legacy Holdings has joined JKN Global founder and CEO Anne Jakrajutatip as co-owner of the merged privately held company JKN Legacy.

Rocha Cantú, Legacy Holdings' CEO and president, is also the franchise owner for Miss Universe Mexico and will lead the planning of the 73rd Miss Universe in Mexico in 2024.



The new 50:50 ownership was announced in a press conference held in Mexico City.



'I am thrilled to be co-owners with him," Jakrajutatip said in a statement.

The announcement came just months after the Thai media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand filed for bankruptcy in November last year while it tries to resolve a "liquidity problem."

The partnership with the Mexican conglomerate seeks to build the Miss Universe brand profile and allow new product and marketing opportunities in the global market. They will also expand to consumer products like cosmetics, skin care, spas, perfume, swimsuit, and beverage lines.

The Thai entrepreneur said she met Rocha Cantúat the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in New Orleans, and he has since "been integral to several of our launches," including Miss Universe Skincare in 2023.

“Raul’s entrepreneurial background and impressive business success will allow us to push forward with the pageant-product-platform triangle, which I’ve introduced over the past year,” said Jakrajutatip.

“Our collaboration has been a fantastic partnership so far and I look forward to growing our legacy brand even further in the years ahead.”

For his part, Rocha Cantú said: “I’ve always thought there was a broader opportunity to bring Miss Universe’s massive audience more of what they’ve been looking for, in terms of products and merchandise. It’s one of the most famous names in beauty with an iconic legacy of over seven decades, and we are excited to utilize it to create more opportunities for women around the world. Everything we create will be grounded in our mission to uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves.”

The recent rule changes for pageant with eligibility (no age limit, allowing moms, married women) remain unchanged.



Corporate headquarters for JKN Legacy will be based in Mexico City, while digital and social media and communications will come out of New York City.

Reigning Miss Universe 2023 Sheyniss Palacios will continue to be based in New York.



Filipina Olivia Quido-Co will take on the role of vice president for global partnerships and will work closely with Miss Universe franchise holders and national directors around the world. She remains CEO and president of Miss Universe Skin Care and Spa. -- With report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

