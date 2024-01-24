Catriona Gray joins launch of 2024 National Arts Month

Miss Universe 2018 and NCCA arts ambassador Catriona Gray graces the launch of National Arts Month 2024. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has officially launched National Arts Month this year with the theme, "Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain."

This year, the celebration aspires to channel the creative energies of artists towards nation-building, synergizing the arts into the lives of diverse populations and communities.

The opening ceremony will be held on February 23 at Rizal High School in Pasig City.

Some of the activities that will commence next month include an Art Fair on February 29 at the Laguna Sports Complex; Cinema Rehiyon, a non-competition festival that will showcase works by filmmakers from various regions in the Philippines; and Sayaw Pinoy 2024: Dance for Healing and Peace, a touring dance concert which will stop in Pasig City on February 23, Leyte on February 25, Balacat Festival Village in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on February 28, and March 8 in Biñan City, Laguna.

There are more activities lined up from the different sub-commissions that cover other forms of art such as Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, and more.

The annual Ani ng Dangal Awards will be held on February 29 at the Malacañang Palace. This event seeks to acknowledge artists who have received international awards and recognitions in 9 categories: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts, and Broadcast Arts from the preceding year.

During the official media conference of the National Arts Month, some of the performers were Angela Ken, University of the East dance troupe, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

This marks Gray's fourth year of her ambassadorship with NCCA.

"It's just a cause that I personally resonate to, as to all of my causes. Why this one? Because I began and I’m still a learner and appreciator of the arts, especially Filipino arts. I feel like it’s a discovery of journey for me since I did not grow up here. I was not born in the Philippines but moving here as a teen with fresh eyes, I suppose, I really grew love and appreciation for all things arts, whether it be performative arts or textiles," she said.

This early, Gray is already looking forward to 2025.

"It's not formalized yet, pero mukhang tuloy siya. Hopefully, the kick-off celebration of the National Arts Month next year will be in Albay. Or it will be one of the sites of celebration next year," she said.

She added: "I'd love to be there and also to bring my mom, because I haven’t gone back to Bicol for a very long time. The last time I was in Bicol was 2017, before everything, so I'd love to go back."