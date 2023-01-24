The story behind Catriona and Ne-Yo's Manila reunion

Catriona Gray meets Ne-Yo again four years after the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. Gray's Instagram account

MANILA – Four years since Catriona Gray walked the Miss Universe stage with Ne-Yo, the beauty queen could not help but still fangirl over the R&B hitmaker.

On Monday night, Gray had the chance to meet Ne-Yo again on stage when she was called to go up alongside other chosen fans from the audience.

The Miss Universe 2018 titlist took to Instagram to share her experience of reuniting with Ne-Yo during the latter's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“Obviously had the best night ever last night at the @neyo concert in Manila! I actually watched him in concert in SM MOA back in 2010. I am such a faaaan. Tapos backstage at MU2018, I was too shy to say hi,” she said in the caption.

Gray recalled that people in the crowd pointed at her when Ne-Yo asked some audience members to dance with him on stage.

“Syempre hindi ako dancer! But then everyone around me was pointing to me and, taking notice, one of the stage managers picked me to take me to the stage,” Gray said.

Gray, despite feeling a little nervous, went up on stage and showed her famous “lava walk” which earned cheers at the jam-packed venue.

“I can't dance but I know how to WUAALLKKKK.”

The queen also highlighted how incredible Ne-Yo’s vocals were during the show, noting that the singer did a back-to-back show that night.

On stage, the singer asked Gray of her name before realizing that he met her previously in Thailand.

“My name is Catriona. I actually walked with you in Thailand! I’m Miss Universe!” Gray introduced herself, referring to the final-walk segment of the 2018 pageant, where Ne-Yo was a guest performer singing “Miss Independent.”

Gray’s introduction appeared to be a light-bulb moment for Ne-Yo, who exclaimed, “I remember you! I remember you!”

Gray, a music graduate, has long been a fan of Ne-Yo, even prior to her Miss Universe stint. Three months leading up to Ne-Yo’s Manila concert, she tweeted about her excitement as a “fan girl.”

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC