Catriona Gray and Ne-Yo reunite on stage over four years after the beauty queen’s Miss Universe coronation. Screenshot: YouTube/Ne-Yo

MANILA — Over four years since they first shared the stage together, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and US R&B artist Ne-Yo reunited here during the latter’s concert, in a moment that drew loud cheers at a packed Araneta Coliseum.

Gray, who was watching from the audience, ended up on stage during one of Ne-Yo’s numbers where he sought a participant.

Walking on stage to join the “Mad” hitmaker, Gray was instantly recognized by the audience, going by the shrieks of anticipation of a possible “Lava Walk” reenactment.

They anticipated right, as Ne-Yo and Gray got reacquainted.

“What’s your name?” the singer asked the beauty queen.

Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

“My name is Catriona. I actually walked with you in Thailand! I’m Miss Universe!” Gray answered, referring to the final-walk segment of the 2018 pageant, where Ne-Yo was a guest performer singing “Miss Independent.”

Gray’s introduction appeared to be a light-bulb moment for Ne-Yo, who exclaimed, “I remember you! I remember you!”

After sharing a hug, Ne-Yo gestured for Gray to dance along. What followed was déjà vu for pageant fans, as Gray did her signature “Lava Walk” to the beat of the song.

Gray, a music graduate, has long been a fan of Ne-Yo, even prior to her Miss Universe stint. Three months leading up to Ne-Yo’s Manila concert, she tweeted about her excitement as a “fan girl.”

At the time, she also teased the possibility of “Lava walk part 2,” which did come to fruition on Monday night to the delight of her fan-girl heart and both her and Ne-Yo’s Filipino fans.

